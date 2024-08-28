HALIFAX: Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness will continue to have 24/7 access to shelter space in the Halifax Forum’s Multi-Purpose Centre for another year.

“We need to keep emergency options available for people to come inside while we work to build longer-term transitional and supportive housing,” said Jill Balser, acting Minister of Community Services.

“902 ManUp and HRM continue to be critical partners as we work together to support people experiencing homelessness in the city.”

The emergency shelter, which has grown to 94 beds since it opened in January, is for people of all genders.

The shelter was established by the Province and the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and is operated by 902 ManUp, a not-for-profit organization that co-ordinates on-site services and wraparound supports.

HRM will continue to provide the facility free of charge and cover costs associated with temporary shower facilities for those sheltering at the site.

Similar to several other shelter locations that have been funded by the Province, the municipality is providing in-kind property maintenance, including garbage collection and snow clearing.

N.S. is providing $5.4 million to cover operating costs, including staffing, utilities, food, repairs, security and maintenance from September 1, 2024, until the end of August 2025. The budget includes increased security expenses for shelter residents and the surrounding community.

Wraparound services offered at the shelter have included connection to housing support workers, primary healthcare referrals, case management and peer mentorship.



Quotes:

“While we would like to see the Forum returned to general use, the priority at this time is to work with the Province to provide much-needed shelter to people who are unhoused.”

— Mike Savage, Mayor, Halifax Regional Municipality

“We at 902 ManUp are happy to continue to support those who are experiencing homelessness within our HRM communities by extending the shelter at the Multi-Purpose Centre at the Forum.

“We will continue to provide a safe space for people and connect them to community as a grassroots organization.”

— Marcus James, co-Executive Director and co-founder, 902 ManUp

Quick Facts:

– last fall, the government provided $3 million to cover start-up costs such as infrastructure upgrades, furniture and equipment, and operations from January to the end of August 2024

– municipal staff work with the Halifax Forum’s staff and board of directors to address impacts associated with the Multi-Purpose Centre being unavailable for typical programming

– there are currently 527 shelter beds in the Nova Scotia, with almost 400 of those in HRM, and there are currently more than 800 supportive housing units across the province, with 617 created since the fall of 2021

– 902 ManUp provides supports to people experiencing homelessness, ensuring they have access to the services they need; the organization also operates shelters on North Park Street in Halifax and Windmill Road in Dartmouth, housing support services, and supportive housing units in the Westphal area