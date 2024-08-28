WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Tri County Rangers U-12 girls are provincial silver medallists.

At provincials in Amherst over the weekend, the girls played a hard championship game, but fell 12-8 to Hammonds Plains in the final.

The team includes several players who are from within the LWF Baseball Association.

The team received congratulations on their silver medal from those with the LWF Baseball Association.

Tri County advanced through the round robin portion of the provincials.

In the semi-final, they won a thrilled against Amherst 6-4 to make the final.

It was a close exciting game in the championship, with Hammonds Plains doing just a tad better for the victory.