FALL RIVER: Three Fall River golfers are representing the province at a national tournament.

Cole Stewars; Nathan MacDonald; and Luke MacDougall, all from the Fall River area, are at the U15 Golf Canada Nationals, presented by BDO.

The nationals, running from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, are being held in Elmira, Ont.

Qualifying and competing at the nationals is a big accomplishment for the three youths.