Education sessions to be offered in Elmsdale through N.S. Health

ELMSDALE: The Mobile Health and Wellness Team from Nova Scotia Health will be holding four Education Sessions in Elmsdale.

The sessions will take place at the classrooms at East Hants Community Learning & Community Rider.

East Hants Community Learning & Community Rider is located at 224 Highway 214 in Elmsdale (the old elementary school).

They will be happening on Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Topics for the sessions include:

Sept 6: Nutrition and Food Security

Sept 13: Diabetes and Obesity

Sept 20: Housing Resources and Mental Health

Sept 27: Smoking Cessation and Heart Health

Space is limited.

To book a seat, please give them a call at 902-883-1608.