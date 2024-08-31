Health care unions, province reach tentative agreement

HALIFAX: The province’s two health authorities – Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health – and the Council of Health Care Unions reached a tentative two-year agreement early August 30.

The agreement covers about 9,000 healthcare workers.



“We came to the table in good faith, offered a fair pay increase and were able to agree on terms with the council. We believe this is a fair deal for workers and taxpayers,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a release.

“We also believe this is a deal that will allow us to continue investing in important things like healthcare and housing.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Thompson thanked the Council of Health Care Unions for their work achieving this agreement.

“Our government remains committed to the collective bargaining process and to working with our healthcare professionals as we deliver better care, sooner,” she said.



The bargaining unit has 185 job classifications, including physiotherapists, lab staff, psychologists, continuing care assistants, social workers and pharmacists. They work across the province at Nova Scotia Health or IWK Health facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until it is ratified by union members.

There will be no further comment until ratification.



Quick Facts:

– the current agreement expired October 31, 2023

– if ratified, this will be the 289th collective agreement reached since 2021 where the government is a funder or employer.