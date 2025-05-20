Construction for traffic calming starting on High Road on May 21

FALL RIVER: HRM is advising residents that they will be carrying out work on High Road in Fall River related to traffic calming.

In the notice, posted by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon on her Facebook page, it said that parking may occasionally be restricted on the street which might require that you consider temporary parking arrangements.

Notice will be provided prior to parking restrictions.

“We thank you for your patience and cooperation in assisting the Halifax Regional Municipality in improving the level of service to your area and apologize for any inconvenience the work may cause you,” the notice said.

The type of work involved generally consists of the construction of asphaltic concrete speed tables, and speed cushions.

It will also involve the installation of associated signposts, signs, and pavement markings.

HRM said if someone at an address has difficulty crossing uneven ground, gravel or steps, to let them know in advance so they can work with you for alternate access where possible during this project.

The construction is expected to be completed by July 3, HRM said.