Expect traffic delays as crews make water break repair in Lantz

LANTZ: Residents in the Lantz area are being advised to expect delays due to water main break repairs.

The Municipality of East Hants posted Tuesday afternoon that their water team will be at 1178 Hwy 2 in Lantz for a water break repair.

The work will take place Wednesday May 21 morning starting at 8:30 a.m. They don’t anticipate any water service interruptions.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane. Please approach the site with caution and be aware of our crew and pedestrians.

The work is expected to be completed by 4 p.m.