HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to provide feedback on recreation membership options.

In August 2024, Regional Council directed municipal staff to explore developing a one membership option, which would provide access to all municipally owned and operated facilities, as well as all multi-district facilities.

Residents are invited to complete the Shape Your City survey.

The survey will remain open until Monday, June 30.

For more information, visit shapeyourcityhalifax.ca/one-membership.