HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality is inviting residents to provide feedback on recreation membership options.
In August 2024, Regional Council directed municipal staff to explore developing a one membership option, which would provide access to all municipally owned and operated facilities, as well as all multi-district facilities.
Residents are invited to complete the Shape Your City survey.
The survey will remain open until Monday, June 30.
For more information, visit shapeyourcityhalifax.ca/one-membership.