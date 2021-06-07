HALIFAX: If couples are looking to get hitched during the next month or so, they should check out Nova Scotia’s five-phase reopening plan to see what the guidelines for gathering limits might be on their chosen date, the chief medical officer of health said.

Dr. Robert Strang was answering a question from The Laker News on when couples who are engaged and have put their special day off for two years now could expect to be able to have a firm date.

He said he recognizes the importance of what a big day a wedding is.

“I recognize the importance of those celebrations along with other milestone events,” said Dr. Strang. “All of those will have to follow the gathering limits that are allowed through the different phases.”

The five-phase plan the province announced a couple weeks ago, which gives an estimate for when restrictions will be eased and some limits for gatherings increased, can be found here: https://novascotia.ca/reopening-plan/.

Dr. Strang those who are planning their wedding can find more details at the above link on the N.S. Covid19 website.

“The details around the gathering limits will be up on our Coronavirus website and what will happen at each of the five phases, which takes us to the end of the summer,” he said.

Here is video from the COVID19 briefing of the answer to the wedding question. Video edited by: Dagley Media.

He did have some advice for those looking to tie the knot or hold other events requiring large gatherings.

“I would encourage anyone planning a wedding or any other event to look at the website as it will give you a guideline on the size of gatherings (for their wedding or event) at whatever phase we’re at during the summer,” said Dr. Strang.