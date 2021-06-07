Man charged for leaving dog in hot car in Fall River

FALL RIVER: A 71-year-old Lower Sackville man has been charged for leaving his dog in a hot car during a shopping trip to Fall River on June 5.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, with Halifax District RCMP, said police were notified of a dog in distress in the parking lot of the Fall River Sobeys on Hwy. 2.

“A passerby opened the car door and took the dog out prior to police arriving,” said Cpl. Croteau.

The owner returned to his vehicle, and police issued a Summary Offence Ticket for Causing an Animal Distress under section 26(1) of the Animal Protection Act. This offence carries a fine of $697.50.

Cpl. Croteau said on a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and creates potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside.

“When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes,” she said.

Here are things to do if you come across an animal in a vehicle that appears to be in distress:

· Look for the owner of the car. Go to nearby stores and have the owner paged.

· If you cannot locate the owner, call your local police and stay at the vehicle until police arrive. Do not contact police unless the animal is obviously distressed.

· If you are unsure if an animal is in distress, call the Nova Scotia SPCA at 1-888-703-7722.

· Follow up by filing a report with the Nova Scotia SPCA either online or by phone, and be sure to note the vehicle’s licence plate number.

File # 21-66561