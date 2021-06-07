HALIFAX: The province has announced there are 14 new cases of COVID-19 in N.S. on June 7, along with 36 recoveries.

There are 11 new cases in Central Zone. Nine of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation.

Two of the cases in Central Zone were reported Sunday, June 6, and are connected to Graham Creighton Junior High in Dartmouth and Bedford and Forsyth Education Centres (Dartmouth Campus). Both cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Although these cases were reported yesterday, because they came in after yesterday’s cut-off for reporting, they will appear on the COVID-19 data dashboard today.

Two new cases are in Eastern Zone. Both are close contacts of previously reported cases.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.





There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.



As of today, Nova Scotia has 182 active cases of COVID-19. There are 22 people in hospital, including seven in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU, and 55 for people in ICU.



On June 6, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,057 tests.



As of June 6, 637,911 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 44,567 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.



Since April 1, there have been 3,935 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,731 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing