COVID-19: 40 new cases reported Oct. 5; 22 recoveries

HALIFAX: N.S. is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, 34 of which are in the Central zone, and 22 recoveries.

There are also four cases in Western Zone and two cases in Northern Zone.

The province said there is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

On October 4, one school was notified of an exposure(s) at the school. It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school.

As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious. A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures

As of today, Nova Scotia has 248 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 17 people are in hospital, including four in ICU.



On October 4, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,603 tests.



As of October 4, 1,519,559 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 732,150 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.



Since August 1, there have been 943 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 692 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.



Testing advice:



Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for COVID-19 for COVID-19 testing centres across the province. Those eligible to receive asymptomatic testing are listed at: https://www.nshealth.ca/visit-covid-19-testing-site . Those with no symptoms who do not meet the criteria are encouraged to use one of the rapid testing pop-up sites if they want to be tested. Some public health mobile unit clinics also offer drop-in testing; this will be noted in promotions.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated. If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing:— cough (new or worsening)Or two or more of the following symptoms:— fever (chills, sweats)— headache— runny nose or nasal congestion— sore throat— shortness of breath or difficulty breathing