National Fire Prevention Week running Oct. 3-9

HRM: National Fire Prevention Week runs from October 3 to 9, and this year the theme is “Learn the sounds of fire safety.”



Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency (HRFE) encourages all residents to learn the sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms regularly so everyone recognizes the sound and knows to get out. Alarms provide an early warning, giving people additional time to escape. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

There are smoke and carbon monoxide alarms that alert those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

In addition to sound, they use strobe lights, pagers, pillow and bed shakers to alert of a hazardous smoke or carbon monoxide condition.

HRFE is running a contest from October 3 to 9 to promote National Fire Prevention Week.

Visit HRM Fire’s website to learn how you can participate and win prizes.