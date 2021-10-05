Province supports more age-friendly and inclusive communities

HALIFAX: N.S. is supporting communities to become more age-friendly and inclusive through project funding from the Age-Friendly Communities Grant program.



Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams opened the call for applications to the program today, October 5, during a Seniors’ Week celebration at the Halifax Oval in partnership with Hike Nova Scotia and the Healthy Tomorrow Foundation.



“Seniors are leaders, volunteers, caregivers, mentors and so much more, and Seniors’ Week is a chance to celebrate older Nova Scotians and the contribution they make to our communities,” Minister Adams said.

“The Age-Friendly Communities Grant program supports projects that help older Nova Scotians stay active, healthy and engaged in their communities.”

Through the program, organizations like the Mi’kmaq Circle of Hope Society can now offer programs like Kekina’muemk: Mi’kmaq Grandmothers Build Leadership for Women and Girls, where Mi’kmaq grandmothers mentor young Mi’kmaq women and girls on traditional roles of Mi’kmaq women in community and family life.These grants also support programs like NS Walks, a new initiative from Hike Nova Scotia that connects less active Nova Scotians to walking groups and accessible walking routes in their community.Grant applications are open until December 10, 2021, and will be reviewed and approved by the end of January 2022. Businesses and individuals are not eligible.

Quotes:“Walking and talking connects us with others and is good for the body and mind. This walk program is the ‘book club’ of physical activity and is an excellent way to engage older Nova Scotians and get them moving.”– Colin McCrae, walk leader, NS Walks“If you want to age well, one of the best things you can do is to move more throughout the day – even just a little bit. The best part is, you don’t need to join a gym or take up a sport, simply add more movement into your daily routine.”– Dr. Alex Mitchell, board chair, Healthy Tomorrow FoundationQuick Facts:— a total of $340,000 is available for Age-Friendly Communities Grant projects for the 2021-22 fiscal year— provincewide projects can receive up to $25,000 and smaller-scale community projects can receive up to $10,000— since 2017, the Age-Friendly Communities Grant has supported 144 projects, providing more than $1.5 million in total funding