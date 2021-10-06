EAST HANTS: On Sunday, September 26, members of the Halifax myeloma community raised over $8,000 to fund critical research at the 11th annual Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma that took place virtually.

This year, the 5 km walk/run was modified to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Participants were encouraged to hold their own walk in their neighbourhood at the same time as the regularly scheduled March in compliance with physical distancing measures.

After a sudden broken arm landed Halifax expat Scott Huntley in the ER in May of this year, he underwent blood tests and x-rays, followed by two bone biopsies, and was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a little-known and incurable cancer of the plasma cells.

His team in Halifax, Scott’s Walking Matildas, raised $5,000 for the cause.

The 5 km walk/run aims to raise awareness and crucial research funds for innovative medications that will increase life expectancy, and ultimately find a cure for patients impacted by myeloma.

The 11th annual Leo Senz Memorial Walk for Multiple Myeloma is one of 32 communities across the country participating in Myeloma Canada’s annual nation-wide fundraising event.

“As we continue to raise awareness of myeloma, we are getting closer to reaching a cure than ever before,” says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. “Now is an exciting and encouraging time in myeloma research. There are many new clinical advances being made to help improve the quality and length of life of those living with this disease.

“That’s why it is crucial that we continue to raise funds for research, so that sooner than later, a cure for myeloma will be found.”

Multiple myeloma, also known as myeloma, is the second most common form of blood cancer. Myeloma affects a type of immune cell called the plasma cell, found in the bone marrow. Every day, nine Canadians are diagnosed, yet in spite of its growing prevalence, the disease remains relatively unknown.

While there is no cure, people with myeloma are living longer and better lives, thanks to recent breakthroughs in treatment. To find a cure, more funding and research are required.

To learn more about multiple myeloma, or to donate, visit: myeloma.ca .