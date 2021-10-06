Municipality, EHAA formalize East Hants Sportsplex partnership

LANTZ: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has formalized its partnership with the East Hants Arena Association (EHAA) to ensure the sustainability of the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

On Sept. 27, MEH Warden Eleanor Roulston, along with other members of council, met with EHAA President Bill Falkenberg and other volunteer board members to officially formalize the agreement which will see the municipality purchase the Sportsplex.

In July, MEH announced after a council decision that they were purchasing the Sportsplex for $2.3 million. The purchase price includes clearing the remainder of the EHAA’s debt from the Sportsplex’s 2010 expansion.

“I want to thank the East Hants Arena Association for all of their hard work. They have been an inspiring example of what can happen when there is a vision and a willingness to work tirelessly towards that vision,” said Roulston. “The Sportsplex is a key piece of infrastructure in our community that benefits countless individuals.

“This partnership secures the future of the facility as a community asset and ensures its financial security in the months and years ahead.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The EHAA will operate the Sportsplex as an agent of the Municipality through a Facility Management Agreement, and are responsible for day-to-day operations and fundraising for operational needs.

The Municipality is responsible for capital improvements to the facility.

As part of the agreement, the EHAA also gains two new board members, appointed from Council, and a staff liaison from the Municipality.

“As a Board, the EHAA’s mission has always been to provide a first class, affordable recreation facility for the benefit of the community,” said Falkenberg.

“We are extremely grateful for the lifeline provided by the Municipality and this new partnership will allow us to continue to operate this facility with their support well into the future.”