COVID-19: One death, 25 new cases reported Oct. 6; 18 recoveries

HALIFAX: N.S. reported one death related to COVID-19, and 25 new cases on Oct. 6.

The death was of a woman in her 70s in the Central zone.

There were also 18 recoveries from the pandemic, according to the province.

The province said there are 20 cases in Central Zone, two cases in Western Zone, two cases in Northern Zone, and one case in Eastern Zone.



There is community spread in Central Zone, primarily among people aged 20 to 40 who are unvaccinated and participating in social activities.

On October 5, four schools were notified of an exposure(s) at their school. It is important to note that an exposure associated with a school does not mean there is spread within the school or that the initial case was first exposed to the virus in the school.

As always, all staff, parents and guardians are notified of exposures if a positive case (student, teacher or staff) was at the school while infectious.

A list of schools with exposures is available online: https://backtoschool.ednet.ns.ca/school-exposures



As of today, Nova Scotia has 254 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 15 people are in hospital, including five in ICU.



On October 5, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,645 tests.



As of October 5, 1,523,340 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 734,248 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since August 1, there have been 968 positive COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 710 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for COVID-19 for COVID-19 testing centres across the province. Those eligible to receive asymptomatic testing are listed at: https://www.nshealth.ca/visit-covid-19-testing-site . Those with no symptoms who do not meet the criteria are encouraged to use one of the rapid testing pop-up sites if they want to be tested. Some public health mobile unit clinics also offer drop-in testing; this will be noted in promotions.Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results, unless they are fully vaccinated.

If they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the exposure date, they do not need to self-isolate as long as they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. They should still get tested and should monitor for symptoms up to 14 days after the exposure date. If symptoms develop, they should get tested and self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.