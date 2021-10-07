Police respond to Proof of Vaccination refusal complaint

KENNETCOOK: RCMP are reminding the public that merchants and businesses are required to uphold public health protocols after an incident in Kennetcook on Oct. 4.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police were called about a local man who would not provide Proof of Vaccination while sitting inside an eating establishment.

“The customer was being intimidating about vaccine passport,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The man had left prior to police arrival on scene.

S/Sgt. Bushell said residents are reminded public health protocols are in place to enhance personal and public safety.

“Police will not tolerate illegal acts by groups or individuals attempting to force a business to be non-compliant,” he said.

Oct. 4 was the first day where Nova Scotians were required to show Proof of Vaccination for a variety of services, including eating in at restaurants.