HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: The Mobile Units from N.S. Public Health will be visiting four East Hants and area communities over the next week, beginning Sept. 4.

In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing as needed, especially those in rural communities where testing is not available nearby, the Public Health Mobile Units will be offering testing in the communities listed below.

All upcoming Mobile Units can be found online at https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.

The Mobile Units conduct on-site PCR testing by appointment. Drop-in PCRs are offered based on capacity. Community members can also access take-home rapid test kits with or without an appointment, while supplies last.

If you require a PCR or rapid test because you are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to book an appointment to ensure the type of test you need will be available.

To book an appointment, please complete the online assessment at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en. Those who do not have access to the internet can book an appointment by calling 811.

The Public Health Mobile Unit has added the following locations for the coming week:

NORTHERN ZONE

Kennetcook Fire Hall

32 Martin Walsh Road, Kennetcook

Sunday, September 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Elmsdale Legion

850 Hwy 2, Elmsdale

Tuesday, September 6 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Stewiacke Legion

299 George Street, Stewiacke

Wednesday, September 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Shubenacadie Fire Hall

22 NS-215, Shubenacadie

Wednesday, September 7 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m

CENTRAL ZONE

Musquodoboit Harbour Farmers Market

67 Park Road, Musquodoboit Harbour

Sunday, September 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal

24 Nantucket Avenue, Dartmouth

Monday, September 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hants County Exhibition Grounds (in Windsor)

221 Wentworth Rd, Windsor

Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WESTERN ZONE

Digby Curling Center

27 Shreve Street, Digby

Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

EASTERN ZONE

Knights of Columbus

3236 Plummer Avenue, New Waterford

Friday, September 2 from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Savoy Theatre

116 Commercial Street, Glace Bay

Friday, September 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lochaber Center Parking Lot

1555 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Antigonish

Monday, September 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Inverness Fire Hall

15795 Central Ave, Inverness

Tuesday, September 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Club Des Retraites-Cheticamp

15108 Main Street, Chéticamp

Wednesday, September 7 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Please note:

· Testing is free and available to all ages that meet eligibility requirements.

· Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.

· When picking up test kits for someone else, including children, the appointment must be in their name, and their physical health card must be presented pick-up.

· You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

· Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are subject to weather conditions. Clinics may be cancelled due to weather.

· Although often located in community spaces, Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are healthcare environments, and therefore masks are required for the safety of staff and visitors. Masks will be provided upon entry to the clinic.

All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.