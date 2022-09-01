HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: The Mobile Units from N.S. Public Health will be visiting four East Hants and area communities over the next week, beginning Sept. 4.
In an effort to ensure all Nova Scotians have access to COVID-19 testing as needed, especially those in rural communities where testing is not available nearby, the Public Health Mobile Units will be offering testing in the communities listed below.
All upcoming Mobile Units can be found online at https://www.nshealth.ca/PHMU.
The Mobile Units conduct on-site PCR testing by appointment. Drop-in PCRs are offered based on capacity. Community members can also access take-home rapid test kits with or without an appointment, while supplies last.
If you require a PCR or rapid test because you are experiencing symptoms, you are encouraged to book an appointment to ensure the type of test you need will be available.
To book an appointment, please complete the online assessment at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en. Those who do not have access to the internet can book an appointment by calling 811.
The Public Health Mobile Unit has added the following locations for the coming week:
NORTHERN ZONE
Kennetcook Fire Hall
32 Martin Walsh Road, Kennetcook
Sunday, September 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Elmsdale Legion
850 Hwy 2, Elmsdale
Tuesday, September 6 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Stewiacke Legion
299 George Street, Stewiacke
Wednesday, September 7 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Shubenacadie Fire Hall
22 NS-215, Shubenacadie
Wednesday, September 7 from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m
Musquodoboit Harbour Farmers Market
67 Park Road, Musquodoboit Harbour
Sunday, September 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal
24 Nantucket Avenue, Dartmouth
Monday, September 5 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hants County Exhibition Grounds (in Windsor)
221 Wentworth Rd, Windsor
Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WESTERN ZONE
Digby Curling Center
27 Shreve Street, Digby
Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
EASTERN ZONE
Knights of Columbus
3236 Plummer Avenue, New Waterford
Friday, September 2 from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Savoy Theatre
116 Commercial Street, Glace Bay
Friday, September 2 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lochaber Center Parking Lot
1555 Nova Scotia Trunk 7, Antigonish
Monday, September 5 from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Inverness Fire Hall
15795 Central Ave, Inverness
Tuesday, September 6 from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Club Des Retraites-Cheticamp
15108 Main Street, Chéticamp
Wednesday, September 7 from 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Please note:
· Testing is free and available to all ages that meet eligibility requirements.
· Please bring your health card with you, if you have one.
· When picking up test kits for someone else, including children, the appointment must be in their name, and their physical health card must be presented pick-up.
· You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.
· Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are subject to weather conditions. Clinics may be cancelled due to weather.
· Although often located in community spaces, Public Health Mobile Unit clinics are healthcare environments, and therefore masks are required for the safety of staff and visitors. Masks will be provided upon entry to the clinic.
All Nova Scotians are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines on how to access care. Up to date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus.