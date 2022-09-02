COVID-19 vaccine bookings now open for children five to 11

HALIFAX: Parents and guardians of children aged five to 11 can book their child’s first COVID-19 booster vaccine appointment starting today, September 1, with appointments beginning Tuesday, September 6.

For most children in Nova Scotia, the recommended interval between the last dose of the primary vaccine series and a first booster dose is 168 days (the primary series is the first two vaccine doses for most children).

Children who have had COVID-19 should wait 168 days from the time of their infection before receiving their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Some children, such as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised, are eligible for a shortened interval of 120 days since the last dose of their three-dose primary series.

If these children have had COVID-19, they should wait 120 days from the time of their infection before receiving their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

If children aged five to 11 have not completed their primary vaccine series, parents and guardians are encouraged to book those appointments as soon as possible so their children are well protected this fall.

Vaccine appointments can be booked online at https://novascotia.ca/vaccination

They can also be booked by calling 1-833-797-7772.

Vaccine scheduling by phone is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.