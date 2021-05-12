COVID19: More recoveries than new cases reported on May 11 in N.S.

HALIFAX: There were 182 recoveries from COVID-19 in the province on May 11, while 118 new cases were reported.

There are 98 cases in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, five in Western Zone and four in Northern Zone.



“This week is National Nurses Week. On behalf of all Nova Scotians, thank you. Each and every one of you plays a critical role within the health-care sector.

“Thank you for the many sacrifices you have made,” said Premier Iain Rankin. “Let’s show our support and appreciation to all nurses by following the public health measures.”



There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Public health continues to work through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama, the data system. To allow for timely notification, public health is contacting confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message when possible.



Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports. Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able.

Given delays, anyone tested due to a potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health that they were a close contact or needed to self-isolate until receiving test results, should continue to self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Their household should also isolate until contacted.

Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and those who were present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14 days, regardless of their test result. In addition, anyone who becomes unwell should assume that they have COVID-19, isolate along with their household and arrange testing.



As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,591 active cases of COVID-19. There are 64 people in hospital, including 10 in ICU.



On May 10, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,421 tests.

As of May 10, 374,903 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 37,784 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.“I want to thank Nova Scotians for their continued support, hard work and commitment to following the public health protocols,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “We are asking people to stick as close to home as possible and only travel outside your community when absolutely necessary. Everyone needs to use their judgment about what is necessary.”Since April 1, there have been 2,410 positive COVID-19 cases and five deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 814 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Nova Scotia is currently under stronger restrictions to protect public health. In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, Nova Scotians are required to remain in their own communities except for essential travel for work, necessary shopping and medical appointments, including vaccination appointments.

In this instance ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county and Nova Scotians should remain as close to home as possible. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/ .

Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they are not showing symptoms but want to be tested. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province. More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing has reopened at the primary assessment centres across the province. To book an appointment, visit: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en Visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathingCall 811 if you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms.