Those aged 40-44 now eligible for Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

HALIFAX: Starting today, May 11, people aged 40 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.



The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.Quick Facts:— there are about 62,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the 40 to 44 age group— this group has been able to book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine since April 30

Additional Resources:Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccine: https://www.novascotia.ca/coronavirus/vaccine Coronavirus (COVID-19) Book your vaccination appointment: https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination Rural Transportation Association: https://ruralrides.ca/