COVID19: N.S. reports 15 new cases; 37 recoveries on June 4

Province begins reporting breakthrough cases on weekly basis

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 recoveries on June 4.

There are nine new cases in Central Zone. Six of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are related to travel and one is under investigation.

Six cases are in Eastern Zone. Four of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases and two are related to travel.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

Nova Scotia will report breakthrough cases weekly, starting today. A breakthrough case involves a person becoming COVID-19 positive two weeks after receiving either one or two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. These cases will also be reported weekly on the province’s COVID-19 data dashboard starting next Friday, June 11.There have been 3,902 cases from March 15 to June 1, 2021. Of those:— 24 (0.6 per cent) were fully vaccinated— 187 (4.8 per cent) were partially vaccinated— 3,691 (94.6 per cent) were unvaccinated242 individuals were hospitalized, of those:— 2 (0.8 per cent) were fully vaccinated— 26 (10.7 per cent) were partially vaccinated— 214 (88.4 per cent) were unvaccinated19 individuals died, of those:— 1 (5.3 per cent) was fully vaccinated— 2 (10.5 per cent) were partially vaccinated— 16 (84.2 per cent) were unvaccinatedAs of today, Nova Scotia has 251 active cases of COVID-19. There are 21 people in hospital, including eight in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 52.5 for non-ICU, and 55.5 for people in ICU.On June 3, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,557 tests.There were 14,783 tests administered between May 28 and June 3 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Dartmouth, Halifax and Sydney.

As of June 3, 621,661 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 44,188 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 3,891 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,618 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.

Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.



Symptoms and self-assessment:

Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:



— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)

— sore throat

— runny nose/nasal congestion

— headache

— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing



People should call 811 if they cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about their symptoms.



Anyone with symptoms should immediately self-isolate and book a test.