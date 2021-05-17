COVID19: People aged 30-34 now eligible for Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

HALIFAX: The province has announced that beginning today, May 17, those who are between 30 and older can book appointments for the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.



The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.Quick Facts:— there are about 64,300 eligible Nova Scotians in the 30 to 34 age group