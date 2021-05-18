COVID19: Province reports 91 new cases, 187 recoveries on May 17

HALIFAX: Today, May 17, Nova Scotia is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 and 187 recoveries.

There are 66 cases in Central Zone, 17 in Eastern Zone, five in Northern Zone and three in Western Zone.

Two additional patients in a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been transferred to the COVID-19 unit. The other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored. As a precaution, Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.Ther

e is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There are some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater and the Annapolis Valley from New Minas to Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 1,435 active cases of COVID-19. There are 95 people in hospital, including 21 in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 56.5 for non-ICU, and 59 for people in ICU.On May 16, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 7,536 tests.As of May 16, 430,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 39,235 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 3,085 positive COVID-19 cases and six deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,644 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Travel within Nova Scotia:Nova Scotians should remain as close to their home and community as possible, unless travel is essential for work, caregiving, necessary shopping or medical appointments, including vaccination appointments. In this instance, ‘community’ is defined as one’s municipality or county. Detailed information is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/restrictions-and-guidance/

Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they are not showing symptoms but want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing