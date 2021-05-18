LOWER SACKVILLE: A Lower Sackville-area woman has been charged by police for violating the province’s Health Protection Act.

In a release on May 17, Halifax District RCMP say that on May 14 at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers attended a call of youth sitting in a fenced-in area of a closed business on Old Beaver Bank Rd. in Lower Sackville.

Police attended and located one woman and three youths sitting at a table. They were not social distancing or wearing masks.

Officers issued a ticket to the woman for failing to social distance and warned the youths. The ticket carries a fine amount of $2,422.00.

The RCMP is reminding everyone to follow all public health orders and municipal bylaws. We all need to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19. T

Police would like to thank Nova Scotians for their continued support, and express appreciation to the vast majority who are adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government.

For more information, visit https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.

File # 21-56748