HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and the other eastern Canadian premiers are exploring receiving excess vaccine from the United States as part of the COVID-19 economic recovery.

Premier Rankin and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont co-chaired a meeting of New England governors and eastern Canadian premiers this morning, May 17. They are sending a joint letter to the governments of Canada and the United States to help facilitate receipt of the extra vaccine and their work in reopening the border.

The New England states, which have indicated they have a significant percentage of their population vaccinated, are willing to share their excess vaccine as a way of expediting the reopening of borders and the recovery that can follow once that happens.





In addition to the vaccine strategy and the COVID-19 economic recovery, premiers and governors discussed other shared priorities, including fighting climate change, trade, and strengthening relationships among participating provinces and states.



“Nova Scotia has a long, successful history of working with our Eastern Canada neighbours and the New England states on shared cross-border priorities, including our closely integrated economies,” said Premier Rankin. “Governors and premiers continue to be focused on containing COVID-19 and our collective economic recovery which depends on easing border restrictions. We are optimistic that as vaccinations increase, and case numbers go down, we can turn our attention to a safe reopening of borders.”



Premiers and governors also discussed the need to strengthen cross-border trade and focus on transitioning the region to a low-carbon economy.

They reiterated their commitment to working together to meet the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35 to 45 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030. To help achieve this work, governors and premiers asked that the conference’s committees and working groups continue their efforts to advance issues of importance to the region, including renewable energy and clean technology solutions.Quotes:“Since 1973, New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers have met annually to address our shared priorities such as trade, energy security and environmental sustainability. On behalf of my fellow governors, I thank Premier Rankin and Nova Scotia for hosting this important meeting in which we reaffirmed our commitment to cross-border friendship, collaboration, and continued progress addressing the shared challenges confronting our states and provinces, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”– Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut and chair of the Coalition of Northeastern Governors

Quick Facts:— the Conference of New England Governors and Eastern Canadian Premiers was formed in 1973 to advance common interests of the six New England states and five Eastern Canadian provinces: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Québec— in 2019, Nova Scotia exported $1.1 billion in goods to the New England States; Nova Scotia’s fishery is the province’s largest export category and our New England partners are significant importers – in 2019, they imported $843 million in seafood, including $429 million in lobster— Nova Scotia fisheries exported a record $2.3 billion in seafood in 2019, accounting for 38 percent of the province’s international exports and 31 percent of Canada’s seafood exports; lobster, Nova Scotia’s largest fishery, accounted for over half the total industry landed value, reaching record exports of $1.2 billion— the combined GDP of the member states and provinces is approximately $2.09 trillion CDN (US$1.58 trillion) in 2019— New England will host the 44th meeting of the conference in 2022