INDIAN BROOK: A housing project that will bring 20 new units to a development under construction in Sipekne’katik is receiving $2.73 million through the federal government’s Project Stream of the Rapid Housing Initiative.

In a virtual press conference on May 13, Kings Hants MP Kody Blois and Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), along with Sipekne’katik Chief Mike Sack made the announcement.

The money will support the construction of a 20-unit project offering permanent, affordable housing to those who are experiencing homelessness in Nova Scotia’s Indigenous community. Of note, half the units will be targeted to women and children.

RHI, delivered by CMHC under the National Housing Strategy (NHS), provides capital contributions to develop new, permanent affordable housing by covering costs associated with modular multi-unit rental construction; conversion of non-residential to affordable multi-residential homes; and rehabilitation of buildings in disrepair and/or abandoned to affordable multi-residential homes.

Investments made under the RHI are expected to support thousands of construction-related jobs for Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

Blois was pleased to see the funding announcement.

“The rise in housing prices and demand in our province have created challenges for Nova Scotians when it comes to finding an affordable place to call home, so I’m really pleased to see our government making investments in our communities through the Rapid Housing Initiative,” said Blois.

The project received a contribution of $681,340 from Sipekne’katik First Nation, of which $100,000 are funds which were provided to Sipekne’katik by Indigenous Services Canada.

Chief Sack said there are currently 395 people on the housing list. The federal money for this project is a good start. He said the 20 units will be built as part of the Burma Road development.

“For me getting new homes should be a celebration, but unfortunately it’s a hard time to do so,” he said in response to a question from The Laker News. “Through the programs we do have we build three or four homes for our community. There’s a lot of people in our community that are desperate and need homes.”

He said it’s bittersweet moment when homes are built.

“You make those number of people happy, but you have a lot of people whop didn’t get one and are very unhappy,” he said. It’s a mixed feeling kind of thing.

Sack said they’re thankful for the support for their housing project, but they realize more is needed.

“It’s a good start and we’re very grateful for the program,” he said. “We just have to find a better way forward to provide more.”

Blois welcomes the “important investment” into housing for the First Nations community.

“We know this is not going to solve all housing issues in Sipekne’katik, the Chief has been very clear on that,” said Blois responding to a question from The Laker News. “But we have to start somewhere.”