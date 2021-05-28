HALIFAX/FALL RIVER: Beginning yesterday, May 27, COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open to booking province-wide for people aged 12 and older.

Nova Scotia currently has two vaccines approved for use. The Pfizer vaccine is available to anyone 12 and older. The Moderna vaccine is only available to people 18 and older.

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible. Families are encouraged to speak with their children about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible, based on age, to reach a high rate of population immunity.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

Quick Facts:

there are about 74,760 eligible Nova Scotians in the 12 to 19 age group

