Family grateful for Fall River firefighters quick response

WINDSOR JUNCTION: A Windsor Junction family is thanking their local firefighters for their quick response to a fire at their home around supper time on May 25.

The Lightfoot family was getting ready to have a BBQ supper when things took a turn for the worse.

It’s believed a spark from the BBQ caught on some charcoal that was nearby on the patio against the siding of the house, causing the fire to start. Trevor Lightfoot grabbed the garden house and snuffed as much of it out as he could as 911 was called, paging the local fire crews.

Station 45 Fall River with their engine, Tanker, and Quint; Tac 48 Beaver Bank; and Quint 9 Sackville responded to the call on Ethan Drive in Capilano Estates shortly before 7 p.m.

According to tweets from @HRMFireNews crews arrived to a BBQ fire with extension to the residence, with the homeowner having it knocked down but there is extension and smouldering in a veranda area.

A hose line was stretched, and the siding was opened up with hand tools.

Windows in the area of the home were also broken due to the fire.

Outside of the damage outside, there was minor smoke and water damage inside the home.

The Lightfoot family all got out okay and no one was injured.

“We want to thank the firefighters for their prompt response and getting the fire snuffed out,” they told The Laker News. “We also want to thank our incredible neighbourhood for checking in to see that we are alright.”