Creation of Centre of Forest Innovation for NSCC announced

ENFIELD: A new Centre of Forest Innovation operated by Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) will advance the shift to ecological forestry practices in the province and train the next generation of forestry professionals.

Outside Ledwidge Lumber in Enfield, HRM, on June 28, under the warm sun, Premier Iain Rankin and Lands and Forestry Minister and Hants West MLA Chuck Porter and the Forestry Innovation Transition Trust announced $6.1 million over four years for NSCC to create the centre at its Truro campus.

The centre will have a simulator immersion lab, demonstration woodlot, innovative technology, and programming to meet the needs of the forestry sector.

Answering questions in a question-and-answer session after the announcement, Doug Ledwidge with Ledwidge Lumber, said it’s great to have a proper facility that will allow the industry to have the labour force it needs to utilize in the upcoming years.

“It will allow us to increase our innovation and get into some other sectors,” said Ledwidge. “It’s particularly important to our sector to have some amount of fiber and fiber security through Crown leases and so forth.

“I hope we can maintain our business and have the fiber to execute on various different business segments.”

Doug Ledwidge from Ledwidge Lumber speaks at the announcement. (Healey photo)

NSCC President Don Bureaux said the Centre will allow NSCC to serve as an important pathway for the skills and training needed to support inclusive social and economic growth in this vital sector.

“Anchored at our Truro Campus, this tremendous investment will mean a dedicated training space for the present and future workforce, opening the door to collaboration on applied research, workforce development, and innovation,” he said.

NSCC President Don Burdeaux. (Healey photo)

According to a release, the project responds to several recommendations of Prof. Bill Lahey’s review of forestry practices, including encouraging innovation and enhancing education and training for the province’s forestry professionals.



“The forestry sector is an important part of Nova Scotia’s economy, and its impact will only be strengthened through workforce development and innovation,” said Premier Rankin. “NSCC has shown exceptional leadership with this new centre.

“It’s a great example of what the Forestry Innovation Transition Trust was set up to do in responding to Prof. Lahey’s recommendations on ecological forestry.”



NSCC will design and deliver core certificate programs for forest inventory and ecological resource management and offer shorter courses for continuing education and skill development. The centre will bring together industry, innovation, research, and training.



The centre will be complete June 2022 and will open to students the following school year.

Video of the livestream of the announcement from June 28 can be found here: https://fb.watch/6sVa-0zf26/

Rosalind Penfound, trustee and chair, Forestry Innovation Transition Trust. (Healey photo)





One of the main goals of the project is to grow the sector workforce by providing greater access to training and inclusion of youth, Black, Indigenous and women learners supported by tuition bursaries.



“Skills and training are major levers for change and are essential to building a professional and well-trained workforce,” said Rosalind Penfound, trustee and chair, Forestry Innovation Transition Trust. “NSCC has a proven track record of training excellence across many sectors and the Centre for Forest Innovation will ensure the forestry workforce of today and tomorrow has the knowledge and skills needed to support a strong and sustainable sector.”



The Forestry Innovation Transition Trust is a $50 million fund helping to bring innovation to the Nova Scotia forestry sector.

With this project, the Trust has so far funded seven projects totalling more than $10.4 million.

It focuses on accelerating new opportunities within the sector to enhance environmental, social, and economic values and adoption of new ecological forestry practices.

The fund can be used by companies, organizations, or post-secondary institutions to bring innovation to the forestry and biological resources sector.

Premier Iain Rankin speaks to Cassie Turple from Ledwidge Lumber prior to the announcement. (Healey photo)