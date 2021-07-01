From the Cruiser – June 22-29

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: East Hants RCMP responded to 108 calls for service between June 22 and June 29.

Here are a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

This week East Hants saw a jump in vehicle thefts as well as cars rummaged through in the corridor area. This is a preventable crime. Lock your vehicles when not in use.

Remove all valuables, including expensive trade tools or hide them out of sight, and never leave the keys in an unattended vehicle. Thieves look for crimes of opportunity.

By following these simple steps, you will avoid becoming a victim of this type of crime.

On June 20, the Elmsdale NSLC was the victim of theft when two suspects used reusable grocery bags to steal two, 750ml bottles of Hennessy VSOP and 11, 1.75ml bottles of Captain Morgan Rum.

The total value stolen was $829.65.

If anyone has information on this theft, they’re asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

