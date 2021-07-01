NOEL ROAD: A 69-year-old Hants North area man is facing impaired driving charges after police responded to a motor vehicle collision.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police received a complaint on June 23 from the Noel Road are of an impaired driver who was in a collision and attempting to leave the scene.

“Our officers attended immediately and found the driver, a man from the local area, behind the wheel,” he said.

The man was arrested and taken to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath over three times the legal limit for alcohol.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was charged with impaired driving. He will appear in court at a later date.