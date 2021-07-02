RCMP deem fire at Indian Brook church suspicious

INDIAN BROOK: The Indian Brook RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire that occurred on June 30 on the Sipekne’katik First Nation.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., the Indian Brook RCMP were called to a structure fire at a church in Sipekne’katik. Upon arrival, the local fire department and police noted that the fire was localized to the south side of the church.

The fire was put out by the local fire department and police began their investigation. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from Indian Brook; Stewiacke; Lantz; Shubie; Milford; Nine Mile River; Rawdon; Enfield; and Station 40 Dutch Settlement responded.

Investigators have determined the fire to be suspicious in nature and are working with the Nova Scotia Fire Marshal’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Indian Brook RCMP at 902-758-3388.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File # 2021-935356