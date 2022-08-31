Crews doing manhole maintenance in Lower Sackville Sept. 1

LOWER SACKVILLE: From 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, Halifax Water crews will be on-site undertaking manhole maintenance near 833 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville.

Lane reductions will be in place in this area. Two-way traffic will be maintained during this work. Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows. Sidewalks remain open.

This work will not impact Halifax Water services in the area.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

