ENFIELD: Over the past week (Aug. 23 to Aug. 30) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 109 calls for service.

BREAK-AND-ENTER

On August 23, a caller from Five Mile River reported they have cameras set up and are remotely observing people breaking into their property and removing items.

East Hants members made an immediate patrol and encountered a 50-plus year-old male and female in blue Pontiac Vibe.

The police attempted to stop the culprits, but they fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the East Hants RCMP 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

STOLEN TRAILER

East Hants RCMP received a report of a stolen trailer from Lantz on Aug. 27.

The owner provided police with video showing two men removing the trailer in the middle of the night on August 25.

The trailer is described as a silver 2019 Stirling trailer.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to call the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Pembroke man sought on warrant for impaired driving

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Tyson Shaquelle Macumber, 27 of Pembroke, Nova Scotia.

Tyson Shaquelle Macumber is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(B) Operation of a Motor Vehicle with over 80 mg%.

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(A) Operation of a Motor Vehicle while impaired

These charges stem from an incident which took place in East Noel in December 2020.

Of interest, Tyson Shaquelle Macumber is also wanted on the following charge out of Lunenburg County:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) Theft under $5000

This charge stems from an incident which took place in Chester in December 2020.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Tyson Shaquelle Macumber.

Anyone who sees Tyson Shaquelle Macumber is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

