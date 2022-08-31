BURNTCOAT/SOUTH UNIACKE: Local tow companies were kept busy Aug. 27 at the request of East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with the Enfield detachment of East Hants RCMP, said police responded to a pair of complaints of abandoned vehicles being found by residents.

He said one was a Chevrolet Silverado located in the ditch near Burntcoat Road in Burntcoat, near Noel.

“Police found the cab littered with empty beer and vodka cooler cans before hauling it away,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell continued, with information from the second abandoned vehicle that was reported to police.

He said the second vehicle was a black Dodge Avenger with no licence plate found in the ditch along South Uniacke Road in South Uniacke.

“Witnesses told our officers someone could be heard trying to remove the vehicle during the night but were unsuccessful,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

While they were unsuccessful, police managed to get it out.

“It is now at the impound,” he said.