ELMSDALE: RCMP are continuing to investigate a dangerous driving incident in the Elmsdale area from Nov. 5.

Cpl. Jared Ryan, with East Hants RCMP, said police were called numerous times on the dangerous driving by a motorist on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale.

He said an older silver Nissan Altima was witnessed by several community members driving erratically in a dangerous manner.

“Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it fled from police,” said Cpl. Ryan.

Police did not pursue the vehicle further, he said, explaining why police took that route.

“Due to an increased traffic risk, police did not pursue the vehicle and are following up as the driver was known to police,’ said Cpl. Ryan.

He said the investigation is ongoing.