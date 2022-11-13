From the Cruiser – Oct. 31 – Nov. 7

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week October 31 – November 7 (Monday to Monday), East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls as provided by Cpl. Jared Ryan with East Hants RCMP.

PROPERTY THEFT ARRESTS

On November 2, East Hants RCMP, the Street Crime Enforcement Unit along with the assistance of the Halifax Regional Police Integrated GIS unit, executed five search warrants in relation to an investigation involving organized property theft.

Four of the locations searched were within East Hants, while one location was located in the HRM.

Cpl. Ryan said four adults were arrested and several items were seized including vehicles, stolen property, drugs, electronic devices, and illegal cigarettes.

The investigation is still ongoing.

ALTERCATION AT HERH

Cpl. Ryan said on Nov. 7 a youth male was involved in an altercation at Hants East Rural High School in Milford which resulted in him being assaulted.

Police attended and spoke with all parties involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants Most Wanted: Colchester County man sought on warrant for DUI

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Christian Alexander MacDonald, last known address in Upper Brookside Road, Colchester County, Nova Scotia.

Christian Alexander MacDonald is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 320.15(1(a) – Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

· Criminal Code Section 320.15(1) – Refusal to comply with a breath demand

The charge stems from an incident which took place in Mount Uniacke in February 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Christian Alexander MacDonald.

Anyone who sees MacDonald is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

