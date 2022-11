FALL RIVER: A craft fair held at Georges P. Vanier on the first weekend of November was well attended, and showcased some of the students talents.

The craft show, held Nov. 4-5 at the Fall River school on Fall River Road, had a variety of vendors where you could start your Christmas shopping early.

It was a fundraiser for the schools junior high band program.

Here are some photos of the vendors at the craft fair:

