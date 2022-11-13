Man arrested in suspicious incident

MILFORD: RCMP have arrested a man following a suspicious person report on Nov. 3.

East Hants RCMP Cpl. Jared Ryan said police responded to an early morning call of an unwanted male on a property.

“The man was attempting to get into a residence,’ said Cpl. Ryan.

Cpl. Ryan said upon investigation it was learned that the suspect male was known to the homeowners and that the male had damaged some property.

He said later in the week, the man was located and arrested.

Cpl. Ryan said the man will appear in court in early 2023.