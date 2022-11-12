MAIN PHOTO: A young boy checks to see if his little sister is ready to carry the wreath–which is almost twice her size–to the cenotaph at the Waverley Legion Remembrance Day service. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: With September-like weather beating down on Nov. 11, a large crowd turned out to the Remembrance Day service at the Waverley Legion.

The crowd came out to recognize and honour the sacrifices our veterans have made in the past and present and continue to do so when called upon.

As those gathered at the cenotaph at the Waverley Legion, they were greeted by rocks that were designed and other wreaths laid a day earlier by businesses in the community and students at Waverley Memorial School.

The students also laid other stuff, but Legion members had taken those inside so there was room to place the wreaths from the ceremony.

Crowds were large at various other locations across the local area- in Beaver Bank; in Windsor Junction; in Enfield and Elmsdale at the Square.

MP Darrell Samson laid a wreath at the Beaver Bank service.

MLA Brian Wong was at the service his son Jacob was parading in Preston.

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon laid the HRM wreath at the Elmsdale Legion service at the Square in Elmsdale.

The Laker News, teamed with Dagley Media, provided a livestream of the Waverley legion service.

It was done with the support of four live stream supporters: MLA Brian Wong; MP Darrell Samson; Payzants Home Hardware Lower Sackville and AA Munro Insurance Enfield.

Here is the link to the livestream:

https://fb.watch/gKIZ-qBYoC/

After the service, those gathered were welcomed inside and many took advantage of that to have some coffee, Pepsi from the Legion and after noon time hit a few beverages to mark the day.

There was also chowder available for those in attendance to, well, chow down on.