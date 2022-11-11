Fall River man facing charges in three HRM theft investigations

TIMBERLEA: A 47-year-old Fall River man has been arrested in connection with three theft investigations in the Timberlea area.

Cpl. Gui Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, said that police received reports of three break-ins that occurred at three construction sites located on Tuscany Run in Timberlea on Nov. 8.

“RCMP officers learned that the break-ins, occurred sometime between October 28 and November 5, and resulted in the theft of construction materials and tools valued at more than $2,000,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The investigations led RCMP officers to a business in Hammonds Plains where a man had attempted to return stolen property.

Through surveillance footage, obtained by RCMP officers, a man who is known to police was identified.

Cpl. Tremblay said on Nov. 9, RCMP officers located the 47-year-old Fall River man at his home and safely arrested him.

The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court later on Nov. 10.

Cpl. Tremblay said he is facing charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

File #: 22-137378, 22-137444 and 22-137445