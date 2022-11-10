PHOTOS: Poignant Remembrance Day service held at Lockview High

FALL RIVER: The sacrifices of those past and present were remembered during two separate Remembrance Day Services at Lockview High on Nov. 10.

The Fall River school had a morning and afternoon services for the student population at the school.

There were performances from students; a poem read; the drama club read a piece; the LHS band performed; and there were special dignitaries as well.

Students heard from a Reservist commander about her past experiences in Afghanistan and Uganda to name a couple spots.

As is customary at services such as this, wreaths were placed by representatives from the school and Waverley Legion.

Lockview High’s service was one of many that occurred at schools throughout our communities to recognize veterans and their sacrifices that allow Canadians the freedom they have today.

Here are some of the photos we took from the service held Nov. 10. All photos taken by Pat Healey (we couldn’t use our flash due to a request).