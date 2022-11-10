From a release

HALIFAX: Modernizing government and protecting Nova Scotians from large power rate increases were the focus of the fall legislative session, which ended November 9.

The government introduced legislation to shield Nova Scotians from double-digit power rate increases and from the hardship of a federally imposed carbon tax at a time when inflation is high and affordability remains a concern for many Nova Scotians.

“Nova Scotians expect their elected representatives to take the steps necessary to support them,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Our government will continue to stand up for Nova Scotians, including against the unnecessary federal carbon tax.”

The government also passed legislation that requires telecommunications companies to provide service during emergencies and to hold those companies accountable to Nova Scotians when they fail to do so.



Taking population growth into account, the government passed multiple bills to address the critical need for housing – removing barriers at the municipal level and making significant changes in how public housing is managed.

The new Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency was also created to take action to overcome the housing crisis.

Legislation creating two new Crown corporations – Invest Nova Scotia and Build Nova Scotia – will support businesses from startup to commercialization and streamline planning, management and development of strategic infrastructure.



“It’s incumbent upon the government to increase accountability, drive economic growth and support businesses to grow and prosper whenever and wherever possible,” said Premier Houston.



During the session, the government also modernized the province’s labour laws by protecting the jobs of the many families who need time off after experiencing the end of a pregnancy.

The legislation provides for an unpaid leave of absence of up to five consecutive working days for a pregnancy that does not result in a live birth, or an unpaid leave of up to 16 weeks if the pregnancy ends after the 19th week.

Legislation was passed to support the environment, economy and energy sector, including strengthening Efficiency Nova Scotia’s ability to fight climate change and help Nova Scotians save money on their energy bills. Amendments to multiple bills also pave the way for the production and use of green hydrogen as a clean energy source in the province.



Other legislation passed includes:

— amendments to the Builders’ Lien Act to address payment disputes and make sure members of the construction industry are paid promptly for the work they do

— amendments to improve the governance of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia

— amendments to the Nova Scotia Museum Act to include the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission board chair as a member of the Nova Scotia Museum board of governors

— amendments to the Municipal Government Act and the Halifax Regional Municipality Charter to create a consistent, provincewide approach for municipalities to charge a marketing levy on the purchase price of hotel rooms and other accommodations

— amendments to the Regulations Act to improve the way the government makes official notice of important legislative and regulatory changes available to the public

— the Municipal Finance Corporation Dissolution Act and amendments to Part I of the Gaming Control Act to transition the Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation and the Municipal Finance Corporation into the Department of Finance and Treasury Board

— the Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation Act to establish the mandate, structure and guidelines for Perennia to operate as a Crown corporation

— the Financial Measures (Fall 2022) Act to expand a tax credit that encourages companies to invest in equipment that improves productivity and align Nova Scotia’s fertility and surrogacy support with new federal definitions.



Additional Resources:

For a complete list of bills passed this session, visit: https://nslegislature.ca/legislative-business/bills-statutes/bills/assembly-64-session-1