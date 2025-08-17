Dartmouth area man charges for drug trafficking, firearms offences

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man after officers executed search warrants in East Preston and Dartmouth as part of an ongoing investigation.



On August 13, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, attended a residence in East Preston and safely arrested a 42-year-old after he attempted to flee on foot.



Officers then searched the home’s garage, two vehicles, and a residence in Dartmouth with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police.

During the searches, officers seized a loaded pistol with an over-capacity magazine, a quantity of pre-packaged cocaine and cash.

Frankie Downey, of Dartmouth, has been charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Contravenes a Regulation to Store, Handle, Transport, Ship, Display Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Weapon or Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of Prohibited or restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Possess Firearm While Prohibited (two counts)

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime





Downey was remanded into custody and made an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 14.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear again on August 19.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment with the assistance of the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

File #: 25-86165



