The Laker News

News Featured

Dartmouth area man charges for drug trafficking, firearms offences

ByPat Healey

Aug 17, 2025 #Dartmouth, #drug trafficking, #East Preston, #firearms, #RCMP
RCMP badge. (Police photo)

DARTMOUTH: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment has charged a man after officers executed search warrants in East Preston and Dartmouth as part of an ongoing investigation.

On August 13, the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance of the Nova Scotia RCMP Emergency Response Team, attended a residence in East Preston and safely arrested a 42-year-old after he attempted to flee on foot. 

Officers then searched the home’s garage, two vehicles, and a residence in Dartmouth with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police.

During the searches, officers seized a loaded pistol with an over-capacity magazine, a quantity of pre-packaged cocaine and cash.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Frankie Downey, of Dartmouth, has been charged with:

  • Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Contravenes a Regulation to Store, Handle, Transport, Ship, Display Firearm
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of a Weapon or Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
  • Possession of Prohibited or restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Possession of Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence
  • Possess Firearm While Prohibited (two counts)
  • Possession for Purpose of Trafficking
  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Downey was remanded into custody and made an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on August 14. 

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear again on August 19.

The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment with the assistance of the RCMP National Weapons Enforcement Support Team.

File #: 25-86165

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Long Lake wildfire remains out of control; grows in size to 1,977 hectares

Aug 17, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal government providing N.S. with help fighting active wildfires

Aug 17, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Halifax County Exhibition parade kicks off weekend of fun

Aug 17, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Long Lake wildfire remains out of control; grows in size to 1,977 hectares

August 17, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

Federal government providing N.S. with help fighting active wildfires

August 17, 2025 Pat Healey
East Hants News

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Halifax County Exhibition parade kicks off weekend of fun

August 17, 2025 Pat Healey
News Featured

Dartmouth area man charges for drug trafficking, firearms offences

August 17, 2025 Pat Healey