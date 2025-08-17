Air Canada suspends plans to restart after CUPE defies return-to-work directive; flights to resume on evening of Aug. 18

(Discover Halifax Photo)

MONTREAL/HALIFAX: Air Canada said it has suspended its plan to resume limited flying by Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge Aug. 17.

This comes after the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) illegally directed its flight attendant members to defy a direction from the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to return to work.

The airline will resume flights as of tomorrow evening, Aug. 18.

All operations of Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge were suspended August 16, 2025, due to a strike by CUPE.

In accordance with the Government of Canada’s direction, the CIRB ordered a resumption of our activities and directed our flight attendants to return to work. This order ended both CUPE’s strike and the lockout Air Canada had imposed in response.

Approximately 240 flights scheduled to operate beginning this afternoon have now been cancelled. Typically, the carriers operate 700 flights a day.

Customers whose flights are cancelled will be notified and are strongly advised not to go the airport unless they have confirmed flights on other airlines.

Air Canada will offer those with cancelled flights options, including obtaining a full refund or receiving a credit for future travel.

The carrier will also offer to rebook customers on other carriers, although capacity is currently limited due to the peak summer travel season.

Air Canada Express flights operated by Jazz or PAL continue to operate as normal.