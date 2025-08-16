Community forum on resource extraction and environmental protection being hosted by East Hants citizens group

A pile of black rough rocks. (Pexels.com photo)

ELMSDALE: Citizens of East Hants for a Sustainable Future is calling on residents to join a vital community forum on Thursday September 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the East Hants Sportsplex (Lantz).

This event is a chance for the public to get informed, get involved, and make their voices heard on the future of East Hants.

With extractive industries—such as fracking, uranium mining, gold exploration, and lithium development—gaining traction in Nova Scotia, many communities are being left out of the conversation.

This gathering invites residents to speak up and engage with organizations, and community leaders who are working toward a sustainable and democratic future for East Hants.

According to Pat Vinish, a local Kennetcook resident. “Living one mile away from a Nova Scotia fracking site, it took several years for the discolouration (and chemicals) to dissipate from my personal water supply.

“Even now 15 years later, I get noticeable traces after heavy rains and high-water table conditions. I never drink or cook with my own water anymore.”

The evening will feature a panel discussion with voices from environmental groups, concerned citizens, and representatives from other communities that have faced similar development.

Topics will include the environmental and health risks associated with extractive industries, the long-term impacts on local ecosystems, and alternative visions for economic development.

Objectives of the event include:

Sharing credible information from local and regional sources

Providing clear actions attendees can take (petitions, contacting officials, spreading awareness)

Encouraging participation from elected officials

Discussing strong, enforceable standards that protect communities, the environment, and the public interest.

Whether you’re concerned about water quality, rural development, or environmental justice, this is your chance to learn more and be part of the conversation.

Event Details:

What: Community Forum: “Citizens of East Hants for a Sustainable Future”

When: Thursday September 18, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: East Hants Sportsplex – 1076 Hwy 2, Lantz, NS

Who Should Attend: All concerned residents of East Hants and surrounding areas

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/19mGt7JwDg/