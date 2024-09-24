Dartmouth woman dies in single-vehicle collision

COLDBROOK: A 34-year-old Dartmouth woman has died after being ejected from the vehicle she was in during a single-vehicle collision in Coldbrook on Sept. 22.

RCMP Cpl. Carlie McCann said that Kings District RCMP is investigating the fatal collision that occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Kings District RCMP, fire services, and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Exit 14.

“Officers learned that a Volkswagen GTI was travelling west and veered off the road on the north side of the highway,” said Cpl. McCann.

The driver, a 39-year-old Dartmouth man, reported minor injuries.

The passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Dartmouth, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Hwy. 101 was closed in both directions between exits 13 and 14 for several hours, but has since reopened.

File #: 2024-1399344