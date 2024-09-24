Province announces investment into community housing repairs

HALIFAX: Investments in community housing infrastructure and repair projects are helping people across the province stay in safe and affordable housing and will be doing so for years to come.



“Preserving our existing affordable housing stock is as important as increasing supply,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

“Renovations can be faster and less costly than new construction and it helps to keep people in their homes.

“Helping non-profits with capital improvements is one more way we’re working to strengthen the community housing sector in Nova Scotia.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Eleven community housing organizations in Nova Scotia received funding since 2023-24 to repair or renew existing affordable housing units and enhance their long-term use:

– Cranberry Lake Housing Co-operative Limited, Dartmouth, 60 units, $3.2 million

– Tidal Bay Community Land Co-operative Limited, Halifax and New Glasgow, 52 units, $2.6 million

– Preston Area Housing Fund, North Preston, 13 units, $1.08 million

– Le Manoir Saint-Pierre Housing Co-operative Limited, Cheticamp, 24 units, $983,000

– Chignecto Housing Co-operative Limited, Amherst, 20 units, $633,000

– Atlantic Housing Co-operative Limited, Dartmouth, 13 units, $509,000

– New Dawn Housing Association, Sydney and Glace Bay, 15 units, $393,000

– Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, Halifax, 33 units, $315,000

– Needham Housing Co-operative, Halifax, 13 units, $308,000

– Seton Foundation, Glace Bay, Reserve Mines and Dominion, 22 units, $191,000

– Shiretown Housing Co-operative, Pictou, 10 units, $157,000.



The Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program is jointly funded through the Canada-Nova Scotia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy to support the preservation of existing community housing units.



The program offers forgivable loans to eligible community housing organizations to complete necessary capital repairs to their buildings, including health and safety, accessibility and efficiency improvements.

Support through the program is available to registered non-profit housing and co-operative housing organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“By investing in renovations and retrofits like these projects, we are not only revitalizing our communities and creating jobs but ensuring more Nova Scotia residents have a safe and affordable place to call home.”— Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities“The residents of Le Manoir Saint-Pierre, Cheticamp, are excited to receive support to complete necessary maintenance and upgrades to our buildings, including modernizing the elevator, accessibility enhancements, fire safety improvements and replacement of the building’s intercom system.

“This is a big project for the organization, which would not have been possible without the Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program.”

— Gelas Poirier, board President, Le Manoir Saint-Pierre Housing Co-operative Limited



Quick Facts:

– 10 community housing organizations received close to $10 million in funding in 2023-24

– to date, three organizations have received more than half a million dollars in funding for new or existing projects in 2024-25

– the Community Housing Infrastructure and Repair Program will provide more than $6.4 million to preserve existing community housing stock in 2024-25

– since 2021-22, the program has provided almost $36 million for upgrades and repairs to more than 850 community housing units across the province